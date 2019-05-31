https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13914761.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NordicAOffsh
|5.00
|.42
|3.24 + 2.82 + 671.4
|2
|Diebold
|9
|13.49
|2.42
|8.50 + 6.01 + 241.4
|3
|HorizGlbl n
|4.60
|1.34
|4.06 + 2.63 + 183.9
|4
|Flotek Inds
|3.68
|1.04
|3.04 + 1.95 + 178.9
|5
|Telaria n
|9.19
|2.70
|7.50 + 4.77 + 174.7
|6
|Sea Ltd n
|32.00 10.68 28.44 +17.12 + 151.2
|7
|NaviosM pfG
|9.24
|3.05
|7.76 + 4.67 + 151.1
|8
|AvonProd
|38
|3.98
|1.46
|3.76 + 2.24 + 147.4
|9
|NetshoesCay n
|3.84
|1.37
|3.66 + 2.17 + 145.6
|10
|MFC Bncp
|15.73
|5.19 12.40 + 7.20 + 138.5
|11
|NaviosMH pfH
|7.89
|2.95
|7.00 + 4.03 + 135.7
|12
|AspenAerogels
|5.16
|2.13
|4.90 + 2.77 + 130.0
|13
|DHI Group
|10
|4.44
|1.50
|3.44 + 1.92 + 126.3
|14
|Ferrellgas
|1.87
|.54
|1.17 +
|.64 + 118.7
|15
|Avalara n
|74.90 30.67 67.64 +36.49 + 117.1
|16
|EveriHldgs
|12.24
|4.92 11.14 + 5.99 + 116.3
|17
|SnapInc A n
|12.63
|5.35 11.89 + 6.38 + 115.8
|18
|AmiraNatFds
|1.85
|.41
|.87 +
|.45 + 107.1
|19
|JinkoSolar
|16
|21.80
|9.52 20.11 +10.22 + 103.3
|20
|Shopify n
|285.96 129.48 274.90+136.45 +
|98.6
|21
|CircorIntl
|25
|45.99 20.67 42.26 +20.96 +
|98.4
|22
|NaviosMAc rs
|8.62
|3.20
|6.38 + 3.13 +
|96.3
|23
|SiderurgNac
|4.60
|2.24
|4.17 + 1.98 +
|90.4
|24
|Pier 1
|1.55
|.30
|.58 +
|.27 +
|89.5
|25
|Luxoft
|35
|58.99 29.73 57.57 +27.15 +
|89.3
|26
|Coty
|14.14
|6.29 12.34 + 5.78 +
|88.1
|27
|VersumMat
|52.58 25.94 51.35 +23.63 +
|85.2
|28
|InnovIndPr n
|93.24 44.40 84.03 +38.64 +
|85.1
|29
|WageWorks
|29
|51.39 25.96 49.97 +22.81 +
|84.0
|30
|FoundBuild n
|16.05
|8.14 15.17 + 6.86 +
|82.6
|31
|TurnPtBrnd n
|54.29 26.39 49.23 +22.01 +
|80.9
|32
|ProsHldgs
|57.42 29.36 56.70 +25.30 +
|80.6
|33
|Carvana A n
|76.85 28.77 57.88 +25.17 +
|76.9
|34
|Switch Inc n
|12.99
|6.71 12.37 + 5.37 +
|76.7
|35
|TopBuild n
|32
|86.96 43.71 79.27 +34.27 +
|76.2
|36
|GblBrassCopp
|22 44.08 24.60 43.63 +18.48 +
|73.5
|37
|WmLyonHms
|10 20.06 10.45 18.54 + 7.85 +
|73.4
|38
|PaycomSoft
|55 215.65 115.03 212.10 +89.65 +
|73.2
|39
|Smartsheet n
|49.04 22.26 42.98 +18.12 +
|72.9
|40
|VeevaSys
|156.98 82.41 154.29 +64.97 +
|72.7
|41
|AmMidstream
|5.23
|2.91
|5.20 + 2.17 +
|71.6
|42
|VivintSolar
|43
|7.37
|3.70
|6.52 + 2.71 +
|71.1
|43
|PagsegurDig n
|12 33.23 18.28 32.02 +13.29 +
|71.0
|44
|SelEngSvc n
|12.75
|6.06 10.70 + 4.38 +
|69.3
|45
|TriumphGrp
|4
|26.00 11.16 19.39 + 7.89 +
|68.6
|46
|DrxHmbldBull
|49.82 23.21 40.21 +16.25 +
|67.8
|47
|GardDenvHl n
|26 36.22 19.70 33.97 +13.52 +
|66.1
|48
|ChurchchC un
|16.67
|9.98 16.67 + 6.56 +
|64.9
|49
|GlobantSA
|66
|93.50 50.91 92.84 +36.52 +
|64.8
|50
|Vectrus
|14
|42.25 21.27 35.29 +13.71 +
|63.5
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|HalconRescs n
|2.02
|.19
|.21 — 1.49 —
|87.4
|2
|EmergeEnSv
|3.09
|.15
|.21 — 1.33 —
|86.4
|3
|SeadrillPtrs
|2.06
|.35
|.41 — 1.32 —
|76.5
|4
|ForsightEngy
|3.77
|.60
|.86 — 2.64 —
|75.4
|5
|Nautilus
|4
|11.83
|2.67
|2.69 — 8.21 —
|75.3
|6
|RoanResc n
|11.64
|2.07
|2.09 — 6.29 —
|75.1
|7
|PioneerEnSvc
|2.30
|.30
|.32 —
|.92 —
|74.4
|8
|DeanFoods
|8
|5.03
|1.06
|1.10 — 2.71 —
|71.1
|9
|JJillInc n
|1
|6.30
|1.46
|1.48 — 2.99 —
|66.9
|10
|DiplomatPhm
|14.53
|4.39
|4.62 — 8.84 —
|65.7
|11
|ArloTech n
|8
|10.50
|3.37
|3.43 — 6.33 —
|64.9
|12
|Tenneco Inc
|2
|37.27
|9.91
|9.94 —17.45 —
|63.7
|13
|Ultrapar
|15.80
|4.68
|5.20 — 8.34 —
|61.6
|14
|TailoredBrnds
|3
|15.19
|5.13
|5.26 — 8.38 —
|61.4
|15
|Seadrill Ltd n
|11.48
|3.83
|3.94 — 5.81 —
|59.6
|16
|CarboCeram
|5.16
|1.35
|1.44 — 2.04 —
|58.6
|17
|CBL Assoc
|2.61
|.78
|.81 — 1.11 —
|57.6
|18
|OwensMinor
|2
|8.22
|2.67
|2.69 — 3.64 —
|57.5
|19
|BitautoHld
|5
|23.66
|9.46 10.74 —14.03 —
|56.6
|20
|Livent Cp n
|14
|14.84
|6.22
|6.32 — 7.48 —
|54.2
|21
|DynagasLNG
|4.45
|1.44
|1.59 — 1.78 —
|52.8
|22
|RealogyHldg
|10
|18.67
|6.61
|7.09 — 7.59 —
|51.7
|23
|SuperiorEngy
|5.63
|1.57
|1.62 — 1.73 —
|51.6
|24
|BasicEngSv n
|6.29
|1.58
|1.91 — 1.93 —
|50.3
|25
|CSS Inds
|11.49
|4.38
|4.75 — 4.22 —
|47.0
|26
|MaidenH prA
|11.80
|4.70
|4.90 — 4.35 —
|47.0
|27
|EvolentHlth n
|21.73
|9.85 10.64 — 9.31 —
|46.7
|28
|ObsidianEn g
|.55
|.21
|.22 —
|.19 —
|46.7
|29
|MaidenH pfC
|10.24
|3.98
|4.61 — 3.80 —
|45.2
|30
|Mallinckrodt
|27.33
|8.42
|8.69 — 7.11 —
|45.0
|31
|MaidenHld pfD
|10.30 4.18
|4.51 — 3.68 —
|44.9
|32
|VelLngVSTX n
|12.66 5.91
|6.89 — 5.62 —
|44.9
|33
|HeclaMng
|3.07
|1.21
|1.31 — 1.05 —
|44.5
|34
|USCF ShrtOil
|13.72
|3.83
|6.98 — 5.54 —
|44.2
|35
|CharahSolut n
|8.40
|3.95
|4.66 — 3.69 —
|44.2
|36
|DonnelleyRR rs
|2 6.34
|2.21
|2.22 — 1.74 —
|43.9
|37
|TevaPharm
|20.21
|8.35
|8.65 — 6.77 —
|43.9
|38
|CgpVelInvCrd
|17.51
|4.87
|8.96 — 6.98 —
|43.8
|39
|Jupai n
|2
|5.95
|2.43
|2.47 — 1.92 —
|43.7
|40
|Eventbrite n
|32.86 15.30 15.66 —12.15 —
|43.7
|41
|AmRenlAs n
|14.11
|5.48
|6.49 — 5.03 —
|43.7
|42
|ChinRapFin n
|1.80
|.22
|.58 —
|.45 —
|43.6
|43
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|19.00
|5.40
|9.81 — 7.51 —
|43.4
|44
|OrionGrpHoldg
|5.35
|1.80
|2.47 — 1.82 —
|42.4
|45
|CannTrHld n
|10.17
|5.17
|5.27 — 3.86 —
|42.3
|46
|DirSOXBear rs
|15.14 4.26
|7.69 — 5.50 —
|41.7
|47
|GreenDot
|21
|84.00 41.67 46.41 —33.11 —
|41.6
|48
|Express
|9
|5.75
|2.90
|3.01 — 2.10 —
|41.1
|49
|Tupperware
|38.63 18.19 18.62 —12.95 —
|41.0
|50
|GNC Hold
|1
|3.50
|1.36
|1.40 —
|.97 —
|40.9
|—————————
View Comments