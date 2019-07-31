NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 IntelligSys 51.55 13.00 49.09 +36.17 + 280.0
2 GlobalScape 78 14.25 4.39 13.95 + 9.47 + 211.4
3 VirnetX 7.82 2.34 7.31 + 4.91 + 204.6
4 CorindusVas n 3.49 .84 2.53 + 1.69 + 201.2
5 RafaelHldg n 30.86 7.87 20.70 +12.77 + 161.0
6 Cel-Sci rs 8.99 2.37 7.29 + 4.42 + 154.0
7 Intellicheck 6.92 2.02 5.36 + 3.22 + 150.5
8 Ballantyne 3.54 1.15 2.83 + 1.68 + 146.1
9 TanzRoyEx g .94 .25 .86 + .51 + 145.1
10 VolitionRX 4.65 1.89 4.32 + 2.51 + 138.7
11 FlexibleSolu 13 4.74 1.26 3.19 + 1.84 + 136.3
12 KelsoTech g 1.66 .41 .99 + .56 + 128.6
13 VoltInfoSci 5.00 2.14 4.59 + 2.44 + 113.5
14 UQM Tech 1.71 .85 1.71 + .86 + 101.2
15 CentrusEngy 4.65 1.57 3.26 + 1.57 + 92.9
16 Pfenex 7.64 3.13 5.88 + 2.69 + 84.3
17 AlexcoRes g 1.87 .86 1.70 + .76 + 80.9
18 Reeds 4.05 2.05 3.70 + 1.63 + 78.7
19 NewGold g 1.56 .61 1.34 + .58 + 77.0
20 DGSE Cos 1.45 .37 .81 + .35 + 75.7
21 WstnCop&G gs .83 .43 .78 + .33 + 74.2
22 XtantMed rs 4.75 1.95 2.80 + 1.19 + 73.9
23 NovaBayPh rs 4.04 .23 1.34 + .57 + 73.4
24 NTN Buzztm rs 4.40 1.89 3.35 + 1.40 + 71.8
25 PlanetGreen 7.22 2.30 4.18 + 1.73 + 70.6
26 Pedevco rs 2.90 .68 1.29 + .53 + 70.4
27 VistaGold .96 .52 .88 + .35 + 67.2
28 EllomayCap 13.19 7.64 13.00 + 5.18 + 66.2
29 AurynResc n 1.84 .88 1.51 + .60 + 65.0
30 MexcoEngy 6.68 2.76 4.50 + 1.73 + 62.5
31 PowerREIT 10.16 5.10 9.01 + 3.41 + 60.9
32 NRC GrpHld 12.43 7.01 12.26 + 4.61 + 60.3
33 CondorHosp rs 20 11.02 6.68 11.02 + 4.13 + 59.9
34 NovaGold g 6.58 3.42 6.17 + 2.22 + 56.2
35 RegHlthPr pfA 5.50 2.00 3.20 + 1.14 + 55.3
36 AsteriasBioth 1.22 .55 .95 + .33 + 52.4
37 MAG Silver g 12.36 7.24 11.12 + 3.82 + 52.3
38 PlymthInds n 19.60 12.40 18.58 + 5.97 + 47.3
39 Air Inds 1.44 .73 1.05 + .34 + 46.9
40 YumaEngy rs .57 .10 .22 + .07 + 46.7
41 SilvrcupMet n 61 3.30 1.96 3.07 + .97 + 46.2
42 AcmeUnit 16 22.87 14.00 20.80 + 6.55 + 46.0
43 PacGE pfC 23.41 11.00 22.85 + 7.10 + 45.1
44 PacGE pfA 27.55 13.52 27.55 + 8.37 + 43.6
45 PacGE pfB 25.13 12.19 24.33 + 7.18 + 41.8
46 NoDynMin g 1.12 .41 .80 + .24 + 41.3
47 PacGE pfD 23.19 10.85 22.25 + 6.50 + 41.3
48 ContlMatls 24.92 10.08 15.24 + 4.43 + 41.0
49 cbdMD Inc 7.24 3.00 4.35 + 1.26 + 40.8
50 PacGE pfE 23.16 10.25 22.10 + 6.35 + 40.3
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 DPW Hldg 1.50 .12 .14 — 1.86 — 92.8
2 ZomedicaPh n 1.27 .20 .26 — .97 — 78.9
3 LilisEngy n 2.25 .30 .31 — 1.06 — 77.7
4 Inuvo 1.75 .27 .29 — .78 — 73.1
5 McClatchy rs 8.03 1.95 2.21 — 5.44 — 71.1
6 AltisourceAsst 42.00 9.29 9.46 —20.23 — 68.1
7 NobilisHlth n .55 .10 .14 — .28 — 66.9
8 FTE Netwk n 4.44 .50 .95 — 1.39 — 59.4
9 ContangoOG 4.05 1.31 1.33 — 1.92 — 59.1
10 eMagin 1.09 .40 .42 — .61 — 59.0
11 Libbey Inc 5.85 1.45 1.69 — 2.19 — 56.4
12 PolyMetM g .91 .36 .38 — .44 — 53.8
13 NuverEnvSol n 14.05 3.71 3.85 — 4.35 — 53.0
14 RingEnergy 8 6.60 2.26 2.45 — 2.63 — 51.8
15 IndiaGlCap n 3.09 .81 1.20 — 1.25 — 51.0
16 Hemispherx rs .34 .09 .10 — .08 — 44.2
17 Cohen&Co n 9.50 4.15 4.86 — 3.57 — 42.3
18 Myomo Inc n 1.80 .66 .84 — .60 — 41.7
19 ActiniumPhm .71 .23 .23 — .15 — 39.8
20 DocumntSec rs 1.99 .39 .44 — .29 — 39.4
21 TransEnterix 3.33 1.03 1.37 — .89 — 39.4
22 UniqueFabr n 4 6.68 2.42 2.57 — 1.65 — 39.1
23 EntreeResc .46 .22 .25 — .15 — 37.0
24 22ndCentury 2.88 1.46 1.59 — .90 — 36.1
25 EngyFuels grs 3.73 1.70 1.82 — 1.03 — 36.1
26 CastleBrds .95 .44 .56 — .29 — 34.5
27 Zedge Inc n 2.79 1.33 1.61 — .84 — 34.2
28 Ashford 66.40 25.77 34.31 —17.59 — 33.9
29 BioPharmX .18 .07 .07 — .04 — 33.3
30 TransatlPet 1.43 .69 .74 — .31 — 29.3
31 NthnOil&Gas 20 2.94 1.43 1.62 — .64 — 28.3
32 EmersonR hs 1.45 .91 1.04 — .40 — 27.8
33 CCA Inds 2.48 1.20 1.59 — .61 — 27.7
34 inTestCorp 9 7.88 4.29 4.53 — 1.60 — 26.1
35 Globalstar .73 .39 .48 — .17 — 25.8
36 GranTierra g 2.64 1.43 1.63 — .54 — 24.9
37 BarnwellInd 1.64 .94 1.01 — .32 — 24.1
38 Tengasco 1.35 .55 .74 — .21 — 21.9
39 UraniumEng 1.58 .91 .99 — .26 — 20.8
40 GoldStdV g 1.38 .86 1.00 — .25 — 20.0
41 SupDrillPdts 2.20 .88 .94 — .23 — 20.0
42 BG Staffing 17 28.01 15.91 16.62 — 4.03 — 19.5
43 Sifco 3.81 2.69 2.78 — .67 — 19.4
44 NexGenEn g 2.00 1.29 1.45 — .33 — 18.5
45 ChiRivet 32.10 25.85 25.91 — 5.59 — 17.7
46 Aerocentury 2 12.92 7.16 8.00 — 1.57 — 16.4
47 AdamsRsc 42.17 31.16 32.63 — 6.08 — 15.7
48 SierraMetl n 2.15 1.15 1.50 — .26 — 14.8
49 GoodrPetrol n 15.24 10.51 11.51 — 1.99 — 14.7
50 BlonderTLab 1.51 .74 .95 — .16 — 14.0
—————————