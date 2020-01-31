NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 CSS Inds 9.38 3.75 9.35 + 4.94 + 112.0
2 DirxNGBear 82.15 37.17 79.27 +37.85 + 91.4
3 DrxSPOGBr rs 104.58 50.35 101.49 +45.80 + 82.2
4 Nautilus 5 4.16 1.73 3.18 + 1.43 + 81.7
5 CgpVelInvCrd 5.81 3.11 5.60 + 2.08 + 59.1
6 UBS 3xInvCrd 6.17 3.36 5.98 + 2.18 + 57.4
7 Hc2 Hldgs 3.38 2.04 3.31 + 1.14 + 52.5
8 VirginGal un 22.75 12.25 19.16 + 6.46 + 50.9
9 GSX Teched n 37.47 22.70 32.69 +10.83 + 49.5
10 Lee Ent 3.09 1.18 2.11 + .69 + 48.6
11 VirginGalac 19.84 11.05 17.15 + 5.60 + 48.5
12 CmtyHlthSys 4.82 2.32 4.29 + 1.39 + 47.9
13 Mechel 3.43 1.97 3.01 + .95 + 46.1
14 PG&E Corp 22 15.57 10.06 15.21 + 4.34 + 39.9
15 Alteryx 144.61 101.43 139.47 +39.40 + 39.4
16 ChinOnlEduc 15.87 9.50 13.65 + 3.83 + 39.0
17 PrUShtCrude 16.96 11.17 16.53 + 4.38 + 36.0
18 PrSUltShtN 53.14 36.85 51.87 +13.05 + 33.6
19 Bill.cmHld n 50.98 35.58 50.32 +12.27 + 32.2
20 ClearwtrPapr 15 28.94 18.46 28.20 + 6.84 + 32.0
21 Mallinckrodt 6.42 3.03 4.59 + 1.10 + 31.5
22 CincinBell 60 14.01 10.33 13.71 + 3.24 + 30.9
23 ElevCrdit 5.88 4.30 5.81 + 1.36 + 30.6
24 GreenDot 14 30.47 22.10 30.08 + 6.78 + 29.1
25 BldABear 5.68 3.03 4.18 + .94 + 29.0
26 PwSCrudeDS 59.94 42.25 58.88 +12.94 + 28.2
27 L Brands 9 23.63 17.28 23.16 + 5.04 + 27.8
28 NavistarIntl 11 37.48 23.56 36.62 + 7.68 + 26.5
29 Twilio Inc 127.50 99.66 124.34 +26.06 + 26.5
30 VolarisAviat 13.13 10.38 12.99 + 2.57 + 24.7
31 3D Systems 12.11 8.43 10.89 + 2.14 + 24.5
32 DRDGOLD 6.40 5.26 6.36 + 1.23 + 24.0
33 Dir30TrBull 32.06 26.03 31.99 + 6.15 + 23.8
34 DrxRegBkB 22.74 18.41 22.67 + 4.30 + 23.4
35 PartyCity 2 3.23 2.18 2.88 + .54 + 23.1
36 Hovnanian rs 32.90 20.25 25.56 + 4.69 + 22.5
37 Etr2xHombldr 76.55 57.15 69.50 +12.65 + 22.2
38 Uber Tech n 37.95 29.79 36.29 + 6.55 + 22.0
39 RingCentral 206.62 169.59 205.58 +36.91 + 21.9
40 Teladoc 105.17 81.30 101.71 +17.99 + 21.5
41 DrxHmbldBull 94.03 65.50 82.46 +14.45 + 21.2
42 DirxUtilBll 56.43 43.13 55.00 + 9.58 + 21.1
43 OwensMinor 4 7.02 4.76 6.26 + 1.09 + 21.1
44 Adient 25.85 18.58 25.71 + 4.46 + 21.0
45 CitigLgAUD 37.76 31.89 37.67 + 6.38 + 20.4
46 PaycomSoft 71 325.76 265.65 318.16 +53.40 + 20.2
47 ServiceNow 343.89 284.22 338.23 +55.91 + 19.8
48 DelphiTech 5 16.30 9.52 15.34 + 2.51 + 19.6
49 MarineMax 12 23.15 15.83 19.93 + 3.24 + 19.4
50 Square 77.07 61.13 74.69 +12.13 + 19.4
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 StageStores 9.50 .86 1.12 — 7.00 — 86.2
2 MontageRs rs 3 8.12 3.57 3.65 — 4.29 — 54.0
3 ChinRapFn rs 4.20 1.72 1.75 — 1.94 — 52.6
4 DxDNGBull rs 10.79 4.50 4.68 — 5.12 — 52.2
5 Intelsat SA 7.97 2.72 3.41 — 3.62 — 51.5
6 Pier 1 rs 6.65 3.00 3.14 — 3.26 — 50.9
7 RTW Retailw 5 .95 .37 .40 — .41 — 50.7
8 SilverbowRs 10.56 5.20 5.32 — 4.58 — 46.3
9 Seadrill Ltd 2.69 1.27 1.37 — 1.17 — 46.1
10 BriggsStrat 6.87 3.67 3.67 — 2.99 — 44.9
11 EQT Corp 11.05 5.77 6.05 — 4.85 — 44.5
12 CONSOL En 2 15.12 8.06 8.13 — 6.38 — 44.0
13 UnitCp 1 .75 .38 .40 — .30 — 42.5
14 ScorpBulk 6.53 3.63 3.67 — 2.70 — 42.4
15 ChaparralE 1.98 .92 1.03 — .73 — 41.5
16 BlueApron rs 6.75 3.74 3.86 — 2.72 — 41.3
17 FTS Intl 2 1.22 .60 .61 — .43 — 41.2
18 CgpVelLongCr 15.93 8.07 8.39 — 5.80 — 40.9
19 ScorpioTk 40.45 23.23 23.34 —16.00 — 40.7
20 ProSh Crde 24.30 12.38 12.89 — 8.71 — 40.3
21 UBS 3xLngCrd 15.57 7.99 8.27 — 5.57 — 40.2
22 LaredoPet 1 3.05 1.67 1.72 — 1.15 — 40.1
23 SandRidgeEn 4.41 2.46 2.55 — 1.69 — 39.9
24 DonnelleyRR 3 4.18 2.39 2.40 — 1.55 — 39.2
25 Qudian Inc 5.09 2.78 2.88 — 1.83 — 38.9
26 WhitingPet 8.70 4.25 4.54 — 2.80 — 38.1
27 RangeRescs 3 4.95 2.85 3.00 — 1.85 — 38.1
28 ChespkEng 1 .96 .51 .51 — .31 — 38.0
29 CallonPet 6 4.98 2.95 3.00 — 1.83 — 37.9
30 NaviosMAc 9.18 5.26 5.30 — 3.20 — 37.6
31 ForumEngy 2 2.01 1.04 1.06 — .62 — 36.9
32 GameStop 6.47 3.83 3.84 — 2.24 — 36.8
33 ConturaEng 5 9.15 5.70 5.79 — 3.26 — 36.0
34 DiamOffsh 8 7.84 4.44 4.63 — 2.56 — 35.6
35 PanhdlO&G 8 11.38 7.00 7.23 — 3.98 — 35.5
36 Harsco 38 23.44 14.20 14.90 — 8.11 — 35.2
37 Alcoa Corp 70 21.86 13.62 13.95 — 7.56 — 35.1
38 SwstnEnergy 2 2.45 1.51 1.57 — .85 — 35.1
39 AnteroRescs 4 2.92 1.68 1.85 — 1.00 — 35.1
40 KratonCorp 5 25.65 16.40 16.45 — 8.87 — 35.0
41 GasLogPtrsLP 5 15.96 10.19 10.24 — 5.40 — 34.5
42 ION Geophy 8.83 5.29 5.73 — 2.95 — 34.0
43 OilStatesIntl 16.91 10.38 10.78 — 5.53 — 33.9
44 DiamShipp n 17.50 10.97 11.08 — 5.66 — 33.8
45 GasLog 10.02 6.28 6.48 — 3.31 — 33.8
46 NobleCorp 1.58 .78 .81 — .41 — 33.8
47 Transocean 7.28 4.48 4.56 — 2.32 — 33.7
48 AnteroMidst 7.87 4.92 5.04 — 2.55 — 33.6
49 Penney JC 1.25 .74 .75 — .38 — 33.5
50 TeekayCorp 5.40 3.52 3.56 — 1.76 — 33.1
—————————