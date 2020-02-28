https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15093758.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|DirxNGBear
|183.59 37.17 138.32 +96.90 + 233.9
|2
|DrxSPOGBr rs
|228.01 50.35 173.61+117.92 + 211.7
|3
|ChinOnlEduc
|37.19 9.50 24.99 +15.17 + 154.5
|4
|VirginGal un
|51.94 12.25 29.99 +17.29 + 136.1
|5
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|9.25
|3.36
|8.65 + 4.85 + 127.7
|6
|CgpVelInvCrd
|8.66
|3.11
|7.98 + 4.46 + 126.7
|7
|VirginGalac
|42.49 11.05 24.60 +13.05 + 113.0
|8
|CSS Inds
|9.40
|3.75
|9.37 + 4.96 + 112.5
|9
|GSX Teched n
|46.40 22.70 40.55 +18.69 +
|85.5
|10
|Nautilus
|5
|4.16
|1.73
|3.22 + 1.47 +
|84.0
|11
|DrxRegBkB
|34.67 18.41 33.52 +15.15 +
|82.4
|12
|Nuv RlEstInc
|20.66 10.45 18.77 + 8.15 +
|76.7
|13
|Sprint
|5
|9.92
|4.26
|9.19 + 3.98 +
|76.4
|14
|Hc2 Hldgs
|4.30
|2.04
|3.82 + 1.65 +
|76.0
|15
|PrUShtCrude
|22.38 11.17 21.27 + 9.12 +
|75.1
|16
|BigBk 3xInv n
|42.68 23.18 41.12 +17.17 +
|71.7
|17
|CmtyHlthSys
|7.27
|2.32
|4.93 + 2.03 +
|70.0
|18
|Taubman
|27
|53.40 26.24 52.06 +20.97 +
|67.4
|19
|PwSCrudeDS
|76.85 42.25 73.96 +28.02 +
|61.0
|20
|PrSUltShtN
|62.49 36.85 61.96 +23.14 +
|59.6
|21
|VivintSolar
|12.99
|7.33 11.24 + 3.98 +
|54.8
|22
|PrSVixST
|20.55 10.80 18.84 + 6.41 +
|51.6
|23
|iPt ShTmFut
|25.00 13.15 22.81 + 7.69 +
|50.9
|24
|ArcusBiosc
|17.00
|8.55 15.22 + 5.12 +
|50.7
|25
|VelLngVSTX
|6.37
|2.95
|5.56 + 1.87 +
|50.7
|26
|Gain Cap
|5.90
|3.30
|5.90 + 1.95 +
|49.4
|27
|Teladoc
|148.00 81.30 124.96 +41.24 +
|49.3
|28
|Bill.cmHld n
|64.12 35.58 56.76 +18.71 +
|49.2
|29
|DxRussiaBr
|10.72 5.57 10.05 + 3.29 +
|48.7
|30
|GreenDot
|16
|39.74 22.10 34.16 +10.86 +
|46.6
|31
|BigBk 2xInv n
|45.55 31.19 45.55 +14.35 +
|46.0
|32
|Dir30TrBull
|38.93 26.03 37.72 +11.88 +
|46.0
|33
|DrxMCBear rs
|61.94 38.16 58.64 +17.61 +
|42.9
|34
|PG&E Corp
|23
|18.34 10.06 15.50 + 4.63 +
|42.6
|35
|RingCentral
|252.20 169.59 235.75 +67.08 +
|39.8
|36
|Alteryx
|160.11 101.43 139.62 +39.55 +
|39.5
|37
|DirxSCBear rs
|51.99 32.40 49.00 +13.87 +
|39.5
|38
|RubiconProj
|13.11
|8.41 11.35 + 3.19 +
|39.1
|39
|LeggMason
|50.70 35.16 49.82 +13.91 +
|38.7
|40
|Telaria
|14.19
|9.13 12.22 + 3.41 +
|38.7
|41
|DxGdMBear
|14.16 6.83 13.33 + 3.55 +
|36.3
|42
|DrxDevMBear
|14.44
|9.48 13.39 + 3.51 +
|35.5
|43
|ProUPhD30 rs
|55.98 33.89 51.30 +13.22 +
|34.7
|44
|CitigLgAUD
|42.73 31.89 41.93 +10.64 +
|34.0
|45
|GTT Comm
|15.77 10.03 15.14 + 3.79 +
|33.4
|46
|Square
|87.25 61.13 83.33 +20.77 +
|33.2
|47
|DxFinBear rs
|39.41 23.90 36.79 + 9.07 +
|32.7
|48
|OwensMinor
|5
|7.27
|4.76
|6.83 + 1.66 +
|32.1
|49
|Pro20
|yrTr
|124.77 95.05 124.24 +30.04 +
|31.9
|50
|Unisys
|18.13
|9.22 15.53 + 3.67 +
|30.9
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|StageStores
|9.50
|.48
|.58 — 7.54 —
|92.9
|2
|DxDNGBull rs
|10.79
|1.72
|2.22 — 7.58 —
|77.3
|3
|WhitingPet
|8.70
|1.31
|1.85 — 5.49 —
|74.8
|4
|GasLogPtrsLP
|2 14.25
|3.53
|3.79 —10.18 —
|72.9
|5
|SilverbowRs
|10.56
|2.66
|2.81 — 7.09 —
|71.6
|6
|ChaparralE
|1.98
|.43
|.54 — 1.22 —
|69.5
|7
|Tupperware
|9.72
|2.79
|2.85 — 5.73 —
|66.8
|8
|ChespkEng
|1
|.96
|.20
|.28 —
|.55 —
|66.7
|9
|RTW Retailw
|3
|.95
|.25
|.28 —
|.52 —
|65.0
|10
|LaredoPet
|1
|3.05
|.97
|1.08 — 1.79 —
|62.4
|11
|CgpVelLongCr
|15.93
|4.88
|5.39 — 8.80 —
|62.0
|12
|ProSh Crde
|24.30
|7.45
|8.24 —13.36 —
|61.9
|13
|UBS 3xLngCrd
|15.57 4.84
|5.33 — 8.51 —
|61.5
|14
|CONSOL En
|1
|15.12
|4.94
|5.69 — 8.82 —
|60.8
|15
|IndContDrillg
|1.19
|.35
|.40 —
|.60 —
|60.4
|16
|KratonCorp
|3
|25.65
|9.54 10.12 —15.20 —
|60.0
|17
|HighPtResc
|1.98
|.64
|.68 — 1.01 —
|59.7
|18
|ION Geophy
|8.83
|3.13
|3.52 — 5.16 —
|59.4
|19
|DirexEnBull
|18.62
|6.25
|7.31 —10.19 —
|58.2
|20
|DiamOffsh
|5
|7.84
|2.31
|3.05 — 4.14 —
|57.6
|21
|PyxusIntl
|10.52
|3.08
|3.85 — 5.09 —
|56.9
|22
|Seadrill Ltd
|2.69
|.94
|1.10 — 1.44 —
|56.7
|23
|BlueApron rs
|6.75
|2.02
|2.86 — 3.72 —
|56.5
|24
|MontageRs rs
|3
|8.12
|2.80
|3.49 — 4.45 —
|56.0
|25
|PennaREIT
|3
|5.40
|2.27
|2.36 — 2.97 —
|55.7
|26
|ChinRapFn rs
|4.20
|1.44
|1.67 — 2.02 —
|54.7
|27
|ForumEngy
|1
|2.01
|.74
|.78 —
|.90 —
|53.6
|28
|LSB Inds
|4.37
|1.64
|1.95 — 2.25 —
|53.6
|29
|W&T Offsh
|4
|6.10
|2.37
|2.60 — 2.96 —
|53.2
|30
|CallonPet
|5
|4.98
|1.90
|2.27 — 2.56 —
|53.0
|31
|TalosEngy
|31.34 13.08 14.20 —15.95 —
|52.9
|32
|BriggsStrat
|6.87
|2.91
|3.17 — 3.49 —
|52.4
|33
|DonnelleyRR
|2 4.18
|1.82
|1.90 — 2.05 —
|51.9
|34
|NaviosMar rs
|18.65
|8.70
|8.97 — 9.65 —
|51.8
|35
|GenesisEgy
|22.20
|8.69
|9.93 —10.55 —
|51.5
|36
|OilStatesIntl
|16.91
|7.14
|7.91 — 8.40 —
|51.5
|37
|Caleres
|6
|23.98 10.54 11.53 —12.22 —
|51.5
|38
|SandRidgeEn
|4.41
|1.92
|2.06 — 2.18 —
|51.4
|39
|Transocean
|7.28
|2.86
|3.35 — 3.53 —
|51.3
|40
|FluorCorp
|7
|20.90
|9.22
|9.32 — 9.56 —
|50.6
|41
|QEP Rescs
|6
|4.80
|1.62
|2.25 — 2.25 —
|50.0
|42
|Plantronic
|4
|34.86 13.06 13.73 —13.61 —
|49.8
|43
|DxBrazilBull
|41.32 16.90 19.49 —19.31 —
|49.8
|44
|ScorpioTk
|40.45 16.61 19.78 —19.56 —
|49.7
|45
|UnitCp
|1
|.75
|.29
|.35 —
|.35 —
|49.7
|46
|JustEnerg pfA
|11.79
|4.64
|4.99 — 4.91 —
|49.6
|47
|ScorpBulk
|6.53
|2.71
|3.22 — 3.15 —
|49.5
|48
|CBL Assoc
|1.08
|.46
|.53 —
|.52 —
|49.4
|49
|JustEnergy g
|1
|1.85
|.76
|.86 —
|.82 —
|48.8
|50
|CoeurMining
|38
|8.19
|3.92
|4.16 — 3.92 —
|48.5
|—————————
