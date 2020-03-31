NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 AldHlthPd 45.00 1.19 17.51 +16.29 +1340.0
2 CoDiagnostic 21.75 .88 7.62 + 6.73 + 751.4
3 Genprex 7.03 .26 2.42 + 2.10 + 656.3
4 Vaxart Inc 3.50 .30 1.77 + 1.42 + 404.3
5 TrilliumThera 7.97 1.05 4.04 + 3.01 + 292.2
6 WaitrHoldg 4.40 .26 1.23 + .91 + 282.0
7 IFresh h 2.83 .35 1.49 + 1.08 + 267.0
8 Novavax rs 17.71 3.65 13.58 + 9.60 + 241.2
9 CSVxSTx rs 167.17 27.85 98.15 +66.08 + 206.0
10 SG Blocks rs 9.74 1.16 9.30 + 6.16 + 196.2
11 CleveBioL h 5.00 .52 1.66 + 1.06 + 175.7
12 VirBiotech n 75.00 12.00 34.27 +21.70 + 172.5
13 Athersys 3.17 1.13 3.00 + 1.77 + 143.9
14 FortySeven 95.44 32.29 95.42 +56.05 + 142.4
15 Kala Phrma 8.84 3.68 8.79 + 5.10 + 138.2
16 Biomerica 23.39 2.05 7.15 + 4.13 + 136.4
17 FutFintchGp lf 1.36 .45 1.05 + .60 + 133.3
18 AduroBiotch 4.04 1.11 2.74 + 1.56 + 132.2
19 TocagenInc 3.00 .43 1.22 + .69 + 128.9
20 Adaptimmu 6.00 1.15 2.72 + 1.52 + 126.7
21 OpGen rsh 5.76 1.11 2.55 + 1.42 + 125.7
22 InovioPharm 19.36 2.95 7.44 + 4.14 + 125.5
23 NeonTher 3.19 1.10 2.64 + 1.46 + 123.7
24 CounterPath 6.00 .95 2.01 + 1.08 + 116.1
25 ZoomVideoA n 164.94 65.81 146.12 +78.08 + 114.8
26 Belleroph hrs 26.00 3.19 10.96 + 5.71 + 108.8
27 GuardHlth .74 .22 .46 + .24 + 106.8
28 EdtechX Hl h 24.66 10.00 21.06 +10.79 + 105.1
29 EdtechX un h 22.23 10.54 21.33 +10.80 + 102.6
30 Cytosorbents 7.73 3.60 7.73 + 3.88 + 100.8
31 Centogene n 28.71 9.50 20.00 + 9.93 + 98.6
32 Verastem 3.49 1.23 2.64 + 1.30 + 97.0
33 Tarena Int lf 4.83 2.00 3.83 + 1.87 + 95.4
34 21Vianet 48 16.81 7.26 13.86 + 6.61 + 91.2
35 SharpsComp 7.95 4.18 7.94 + 3.72 + 88.2
36 BIO-key Int 2.58 .35 .93 + .43 + 85.0
37 BioNTech n 105.00 28.00 58.40 +24.52 + 72.4
38 Altimmune 4.45 1.60 3.21 + 1.32 + 69.8
39 Acceleron 97.56 50.04 89.87 +36.85 + 69.5
40 NemauraMd rs 10.40 2.50 5.86 + 2.36 + 67.4
41 TranWEnt rs 9.72 1.68 3.32 + 1.31 + 65.2
42 SummInfnt rs 11.16 2.34 3.79 + 1.49 + 65.1
43 AmRescCp 1.11 .32 1.04 + .41 + 65.1
44 Pavmed 3.45 1.14 1.98 + .78 + 65.0
45 BroadVisin 4.37 1.36 4.30 + 1.69 + 64.8
46 EnvisSolInt n 12.85 4.28 7.59 + 2.93 + 62.9
47 CollPlantBio 14.55 5.62 9.20 + 3.50 + 61.4
48 ACM Resrch 54 51.20 15.95 29.61 +11.16 + 60.5
49 NeuroBoPh rs 30.00 7.21 13.90 + 5.15 + 58.9
50 RittrPhrm .86 .17 .27 + .10 + 58.0
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 CentRsDvA 5.35 .25 .26 — 4.36 — 94.3
2 Internap 1.41 .08 .09 — 1.02 — 92.3
3 PennVaCp 32.30 .99 3.09 —27.26 — 89.8
4 OasisPetrol 3.65 .25 .35 — 2.91 — 89.3
5 KLX EngSv 6.64 .68 .70 — 5.74 — 89.1
6 MilestPhrm n 23.25 1.69 1.84 —14.17 — 88.5
7 SundEngy rs 20.75 1.00 2.27 —16.88 — 88.1
8 Tellurian 8.69 .67 .90 — 6.38 — 87.6
9 NobleMidst 1 27.14 1.81 3.50 —23.06 — 86.8
10 GulfportEn 1 3.09 .35 .45 — 2.60 — 85.4
11 NovanInc 3.20 .22 .48 — 2.69 — 85.0
12 AcastiPh g 2.54 .25 .38 — 2.07 — 84.5
13 LonestRsc 2.75 .36 .41 — 2.20 — 84.1
14 US WellSvc 2.02 .25 .30 — 1.59 — 84.1
15 SecnSight rs 6.40 .82 .100 — 4.94 — 83.2
16 TaronisTc rs 1.59 .14 .16 — .75 — 82.4
17 SalariusPh rs 3.88 .56 .68 — 3.10 — 82.0
18 AscenaRetl rs 8.19 1.33 1.39 — 6.28 — 81.9
19 AmarinCorp 21.84 3.95 4.00 —17.44 — 81.3
20 NN Inc 5 10.15 1.64 1.73 — 7.52 — 81.3
21 SenesTech rs 13.00 1.62 2.07 — 8.93 — 81.2
22 Phio Phr rs 13.64 1.64 1.77 — 7.64 — 81.2
23 SonimTech n 3.92 .50 .70 — 2.93 — 80.7
24 RattlrMid un 18.00 2.90 3.48 —14.31 — 80.4
25 ExtrOilGas 14 2.59 .21 .42 — 1.70 — 80.1
26 Michaels 1 8.99 1.00 1.62 — 6.47 — 80.0
27 PlayaHotR 8.43 1.55 1.75 — 6.65 — 79.2
28 InnerWkgs 5.81 .87 1.17 — 4.34 — 78.8
29 SundialGrw n 3.88 .51 .64 — 2.37 — 78.7
30 Youngevity 3.64 .65 .70 — 2.56 — 78.5
31 Francescas rs 10.60 1.89 2.27 — 8.11 — 78.1
32 SrvcPropTr 2 24.32 3.59 5.40 —18.93 — 77.8
33 Sientra 9.71 1.00 1.99 — 6.95 — 77.7
34 PattersonUTI 10.95 1.80 2.35 — 8.15 — 77.6
35 G-III Apprl 4 34.42 2.96 7.70 —25.80 — 77.0
36 HallmkFncl 5 18.94 2.35 4.04 —13.53 — 77.0
37 SelInterCon 9.40 1.25 2.07 — 6.92 — 77.0
38 AptorumGp 18.25 1.66 3.65 —12.20 — 77.0
39 CleanSpark n 5.29 .97 1.18 — 3.92 — 76.8
40 Funko Inc 10 17.76 3.53 3.99 —13.17 — 76.7
41 SotherlyHtls 6.83 1.43 1.60 — 5.18 — 76.4
42 PDC Energy 12 27.84 4.51 6.21 —19.96 — 76.3
43 SthrlyHt pf C 27.07 2.50 6.10 —19.60 — 76.3
44 CmclVehicle 4 6.54 1.38 1.51 — 4.84 — 76.2
45 CSI Compres 2.74 .45 .65 — 2.07 — 76.1
46 Microvision .80 .15 .17 — .55 — 76.0
47 OneSpaWld n 17.06 2.45 4.06 —12.78 — 75.9
48 EldoradoRsts 19 70.74 6.02 14.40 —45.24 — 75.9
49 Inpixon Cp rs 29.25 1.06 1.19 — 3.72 — 75.7
50 NobleEnergy 24.99 2.73 6.04 —18.80 — 75.7
—————————