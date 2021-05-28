Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AMCEntert 36.72 1.91 26.12 +24.00 +1132.1
2GameStop 483.00 17.08 222.00+203.16 +1078.3
3PrUShtSemi 38.94 36.35 36.55 +30.82 +537.9
4JJillIncrs 20.24 3.41 19.15 +15.42 +413.4
5Express 13 13.97 .86 4.29 +3.38 +371.4
6NamTaiProp 68 27.35 5.47 27.18 +21.33 +364.6
7Hovnanian 20 146.34 30.17 142.43+109.57 +333.4
8TetraTech 8 3.75 .86 3.60 +2.74 +317.6
9CapSenLivs 55.00 11.48 46.68 +34.34 +278.3
10CVRPtrsrs 66.60 14.70 59.49 +43.47 +271.3
11BldABear 18.17 4.09 15.27 +11.00 +257.6
12SMEnergy 20.35 5.89 19.90 +13.78 +225.2
13TimkenSteel 16.06 4.66 15.15 +10.48 +224.4
14ChinaGreen 1 17.73 3.05 11.29 +7.69 +213.6
15SilverbowRs 17.73 5.30 16.60 +11.29 +212.6
16Veritiv 66.10 17.79 61.42 +40.63 +195.4
17ChicosFas 4.95 1.52 4.65 +3.06 +192.5
18ScullyRoylty 15.82 4.86 14.40 +9.45 +190.9
19SafeBulkers 60 4.46 1.31 3.69 +2.39 +183.8
20DonnelleyRR 5 6.49 2.15 6.41 +4.15 +183.6
21AmplifyEngy 25 4.15 1.25 3.69 +2.38 +181.7
22FinVolution 10.61 2.51 7.52 +4.85 +181.6
233DSystems 56.50 10.28 29.41 +18.93 +180.6
24PeabodyEng 8.70 2.45 6.63 +4.22 +175.1
25Denburyn 68.03 25.65 67.02 +41.33 +160.9
26XFinclrs 5.90 1.90 5.21 +3.21 +160.5
27Renren 12.79 4.55 12.36 +7.59 +159.1
28PermRkRoy 7.09 2.52 6.74 +4.13 +158.2
29ResoluteForP 15 17.65 6.30 16.87 +10.33 +158.0
30MatadorRes 31.14 12.02 30.64 +18.58 +154.1
31B&WEnter 9.90 3.19 8.62 +5.11 +145.6
32AtHomeGr 38.06 15.23 37.54 +22.08 +142.8
33SteelPartners 16 28.50 10.25 25.99 +15.24 +141.8
34UtdNatrlFd 41.37 15.80 37.96 +21.99 +137.7
35AnteroRescs 13.20 5.47 12.91 +7.46 +136.9
36NaviosMar 4 36.46 10.07 26.52 +15.32 +136.8
37BigBk3xLev 61.09 23.02 59.87 +34.33 +134.4
38IDTCp 24 30.16 11.85 28.86 +16.50 +133.5
39DianaShip 4.95 1.86 4.47 +2.54 +131.6
40PermianvRoy 5 2.07 .73 1.68 +.95 +129.5
41DesignerBr 20.48 7.09 17.49 +9.84 +128.6
42SOSLtd 15.88 1.30 3.37 +1.89 +127.7
43PBFEnergy 18.78 6.23 16.14 +9.04 +127.3
44BonanzaCE 9 44.11 19.39 42.96 +23.63 +122.2
45SignetJewele 68.36 27.17 60.58 +33.31 +122.1
46Braskem 21.30 8.53 19.87 +10.86 +120.5
47RangrEngSv 8.11 3.75 8.00 +4.36 +119.8
48CharahSolut 6.63 2.56 6.23 +3.36 +117.1
49Starrett 9.90 4.12 9.16 +4.93 +116.5
50GencoShip 17.13 7.35 15.80 +8.44 +114.7
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.72 4.18 9.83 70.2
2WashPrGppfH 18.20 3.00 4.59 —10.42 69.4
3QuantumSn 74.50 23.76 25.89 —58.56 69.3
4Medley24 8.88 2.15 2.51 5.35 68.1
5PuxinLtd 9.17 1.71 1.93 3.89 66.8
6GSXTeched 149.05 16.13 18.54 —33.17 64.1
7Medley 9.41 2.20 2.45 4.37 64.1
8JustEngygrs 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
9RomeoPwr 23.35 6.33 8.48 —14.01 62.3
10OneSmartInt 4.58 1.41 1.45 2.35 61.8
11ChinOnlEduc 29.60 9.65 10.58 —16.53 61.0
12GTTComm 6.00 1.37 1.49 2.08 58.3
13BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 1.84 2.12 53.5
14SQZBiotchn 31.04 11.15 13.57 —15.41 53.2
15Haemonetics 27 142.11 49.26 56.46 —62.29 52.5
16PrUShtCrude 12.15 5.43 5.58 6.06 52.1
17AmerWelln 43.75 9.69 12.45 —12.88 50.8
18iHumann 24.50 8.94 8.96 9.16 50.6
19AzurePwrGl 53.60 18.79 20.81 —19.96 49.0
20LoanDepot 1 39.85 12.05 16.95 —14.53 46.2
21NwOrientEds 43 19.97 9.05 10.23 8.35 44.9
22TALEduc 90.96 34.26 39.97 —31.54 44.1
23PrSVixST 17.82 7.37 7.71 6.03 43.9
24ButtrNtwrkn 23.34 9.20 11.75 9.06 43.5
25DxREBear 11.61 5.81 5.85 4.44 43.1
26CangIncn 10.43 4.80 5.75 4.30 42.8
27RushStrn 26.55 11.35 12.41 9.24 42.7
28ProtoLabs 44 286.57 85.50 89.39 —64.01 41.7
29GeoGroup 5 9.31 4.96 5.19 3.67 41.4
30GigCapit3un 21.00 8.62 9.26 6.44 41.0
31JinkoSolar 11 76.53 28.39 36.61 —25.26 40.8
32UntySftwrn 167.32 76.00 94.46 —59.01 38.5
33DrxBioBull 185.61 50.00 63.00 —37.43 37.3
34HyliionHld 22.25 7.69 10.51 5.97 36.2
35Alteryx 140.36 73.32 77.77 —44.02 36.1
36ProUPhD30 13.65 7.99 8.39 4.36 34.2
37ErosIntl 4 2.63 1.00 1.20 .62 34.1
38Lannett 10.70 4.12 4.30 2.22 34.0
39Zymeworks 59.03 24.82 31.20 —16.06 34.0
40Dir30TrBull 35.42 20.91 23.36 —11.78 33.5
41CompassAn 22.11 13.02 13.44 6.71 33.3
42VivintSmrt 25.10 9.95 13.91 6.84 33.0
43EmergentBio 9 127.20 55.07 60.65 —28.95 32.3
448x8Inc 39.17 23.22 23.55 —10.92 31.7
45PrSUltShtN 49.60 28.31 32.38 —15.00 31.7
46LiveRampHl 87.38 44.99 50.24 —22.95 31.4
47ProsShtOG 25.55 16.82 17.54 7.97 31.2
48Invitae 60.25 25.24 28.78 —13.03 31.2
49RingCentral 449.00 231.62 262.47—116.50 30.7
50BestInc 2.87 1.11 1.42 .62 30.4
