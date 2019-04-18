1MustangBion 5.64 +2.58 Up 84.3
2Amyrish 5.02 +2.15 Up 74.9
3HeliusMedTn 2.92 +.89 Up 43.8
4360Financn 24.10 +7.07 Up 41.5
5Qualcomm 79.89 +22.94 Up 40.3
6MonakerGrph 2.48 +.59 Up 31.1
7ViomiTechn 15.25 +3.36 Up 28.3
8SSLJ.comrsh 3.55 +.77 Up 27.7
9ElectrImaglf 37.51 +8.11 Up 27.6
10FibrocellScrs 2.24 +.46 Up 25.8
11BoxlightCpn 4.30 +.81 Up 23.2
12S&WSeed 2.99 +.52 Up 21.1
13Gogo 5.07 +.85 Up 20.1
14PiedmntLithn 13.50 +2.17 Up 19.2
15ACMResrchn 18.38 +2.82 Up 18.1
16Conformish 2.68 +.41 Up 18.1
17LimbachHldn 9.04 +1.36 Up 17.7
18ArQule 6.54 +.98 Up 17.6
19LegacyHousn 12.02 +1.80 Up 17.6
20AdverumBiot 5.98 +.88 Up 17.3
21RiotBlock 5.40 +.79 Up 17.1
22EmpireRstsrs 12.31 +1.74 Up 16.5
23LSIIndslf 3.52 +.49 Up 16.2
24scPharmacn 3.06 +.41 Up 15.5
25NymoxPharm 2.09 +.28 Up 15.5
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1ReebonzHlrs 5.45 —6.04 Off 52.6
2ChinaNetOnrs 1.54 .56 Off 26.7
3AcerTherrs 19.78 —7.08 Off 26.4
4GuardHlthn 2.59 .89 Off 25.6
5SpringBkPhn 7.13 —2.42 Off 25.3
6WaveLifeScin 25.58 —8.50 Off 24.9
7StoneCoLtdn 26.51 —8.74 Off 24.8
8Hexindain 2.79 .83 Off 22.9
9EigerBiors 11.03 —3.19 Off 22.4
10PCMInc 29.23 —7.74 Off 20.9
11NiuTechnoln 9.30 —2.46 Off 20.9
12GrdsmHldn 2.86 .73 Off 20.3
13InsteelInds 17.66 —4.50 Off 20.3
14ZKIntlGpn 1.66 .42 Off 20.2
15Vaccinexn 5.14 —1.26 Off 19.7
16SleepNumbr 39.16 —9.62 Off 19.7
17ConsolCom 9.29 —2.21 Off 19.2
18Equilliumn 5.35 —1.26 Off 19.1
19CEVAInc 23.30 —5.48 Off 19.0
20DropCarrs 2.09 .49 Off 19.0
21T2Biosys 2.52 .59 Off 19.0
22CollegiumPhn 13.52 —3.07 Off 18.5
23PDSBiotcrs 5.66 —1.25 Off 18.1
24Cemtrexpf 1.77 .38 Off 17.6
25Verastem 2.17 .46 Off 17.5
—————————