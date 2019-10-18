1 NF EngySav 5.60 +4.12 Up278.4
2 Datasea Inc n 2.42 +1.52 Up168.9
3 ReataPhrm 184.91 +89.10 Up 93.0
4 AssembBio 15.05 +6.34 Up 72.8
5 AchillionPh 6.09 +2.46 Up 67.8
6 EnochianBio n 5.54 +2.06 Up 59.2
7 VivevMed rsh 5.09 +1.86 Up 57.6
8 TizianaLfSc n 5.94 +2.14 Up 56.4
9 SCWorx Cp rs 3.36 +1.15 Up 52.0
10 HeplonPhr rs 3.42 +1.13 Up 49.3
11 ConstllPh 12.73 +4.02 Up 46.2
12 Synthesis hrs 7.54 +2.29 Up 43.6
13 DiaMedicaT n 2.62 + .78 Up 42.4
14 WestwatRs rs 3.53 +1.03 Up 41.2
15 Ocugen rs 2.15 + .62 Up 40.5
16 IdealPower rs 2.98 + .80 Up 36.7
17 TOP Ship rs 4.37 +1.08 Up 32.8
18 Endo Intl 4.88 +1.17 Up 31.6
19 AdverumBiot 6.92 +1.63 Up 30.8
20 OncterTher rs 5.55 +1.29 Up 30.3
21 HoughtMiffH 5.85 +1.25 Up 27.0
22 LimelightNet 3.87 + .81 Up 26.5
23 KarunaTher n 15.58 +3.24 Up 26.3
24 Dermira 7.16 +1.47 Up 25.8
25 AppliedTher n 13.26 +2.66 Up 25.1
DOWNS
Name Last Chg Pct.
1 ProvidntBcp 11.30 —12.33 Off52.2
2 IntrntGld rsh 15.81 —6.19 Off 28.1
3 IDEAYA n 5.34 —2.05 Off 27.7
4 ExtrOilGas 2.11 — .74 Off 26.0
5 SyrosPharm 6.74 —2.05 Off 23.3
6 PDS Biotc rs 2.89 — .84 Off 22.4
7 IterumTher 3.36 — .97 Off 22.4
8 CrowdStrHl n 47.04 —13.23 Off 22.0
9 KaleidoBio n 5.05 —1.41 Off 21.8
10 Yunji Inc n 5.47 —1.52 Off 21.7
11 Resonant Inc 2.32 — .60 Off 20.5
12 AudioEye 2.90 — .67 Off 18.8
13 CoupaSftwr 127.89 —29.41 Off 18.7
14 Appian A 41.48 —9.01 Off 17.8
15 KiniksaPhr 5.24 —1.13 Off 17.7
16 NatSecGrp 10.83 —2.17 Off 16.7
17 PioneerPwr 3.40 — .67 Off 16.5
18 BeyndMeat n 109.99 —21.40 Off 16.3
19 Intrexon 5.05 — .97 Off 16.1
20 CescaTher rsh 5.46 —1.04 Off 16.0
21 PDC Energy 21.20 —3.98 Off 15.8
22 Okta Inc 98.56 —17.68 Off 15.2
23 BioXcelTher 5.30 — .94 Off 15.1
24 PAM Trnsp 55.21 —9.77 Off 15.0
25 SmlDirClb n 9.46 —1.67 Off 15.0
—————————