https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-14545840.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1
|NF EngySav
|5.60
|+4.12
|Up278.4
|2
|Datasea Inc n
|2.42 +1.52
|Up168.9
|3
|ReataPhrm
|184.91 +89.10 Up 93.0
|4
|AssembBio
|15.05
|+6.34
|Up 72.8
|5
|AchillionPh
|6.09
|+2.46
|Up 67.8
|6
|EnochianBio n
|5.54 +2.06
|Up 59.2
|7
|VivevMed rsh
|5.09 +1.86
|Up 57.6
|8
|TizianaLfSc n
|5.94 +2.14
|Up 56.4
|9
|SCWorx Cp rs
|3.36 +1.15
|Up 52.0
|10
|HeplonPhr rs
|3.42
|+1.13
|Up 49.3
|11
|ConstllPh
|12.73
|+4.02
|Up 46.2
|12
|Synthesis hrs
|7.54
|+2.29
|Up 43.6
|13
|DiaMedicaT n
|2.62 + .78
|Up 42.4
|14
|WestwatRs rs
|3.53 +1.03
|Up 41.2
|15
|Ocugen rs
|2.15
|+ .62
|Up 40.5
|16
|IdealPower rs
|2.98 + .80
|Up 36.7
|17
|TOP Ship rs
|4.37
|+1.08
|Up 32.8
|18
|Endo Intl
|4.88
|+1.17
|Up 31.6
|19
|AdverumBiot
|6.92
|+1.63
|Up 30.8
|20
|OncterTher rs
|5.55 +1.29
|Up 30.3
|21
|HoughtMiffH
|5.85
|+1.25
|Up 27.0
|22
|LimelightNet
|3.87
|+ .81
|Up 26.5
|23
|KarunaTher n
|15.58 +3.24 Up 26.3
|24
|Dermira
|7.16
|+1.47
|Up 25.8
|25
|AppliedTher n
|13.26 +2.66 Up 25.1
|DOWNS
|Name
|Last
|Chg
|Pct.
|1
|ProvidntBcp
|11.30 —12.33 Off52.2
|2
|IntrntGld rsh
|15.81 —6.19
|Off 28.1
|3
|IDEAYA n
|5.34
|—2.05
|Off 27.7
|4
|ExtrOilGas
|2.11
|— .74
|Off 26.0
|5
|SyrosPharm
|6.74 —2.05
|Off 23.3
|6
|PDS Biotc rs
|2.89
|— .84
|Off 22.4
|7
|IterumTher
|3.36
|— .97
|Off 22.4
|8
|CrowdStrHl n
|47.04 —13.23 Off 22.0
|9
|KaleidoBio n
|5.05
|—1.41
|Off 21.8
|10
|Yunji Inc n
|5.47
|—1.52
|Off 21.7
|11
|Resonant Inc
|2.32
|— .60
|Off 20.5
|12
|AudioEye
|2.90
|— .67
|Off 18.8
|13
|CoupaSftwr
|127.89 —29.41 Off 18.7
|14
|Appian A
|41.48
|—9.01
|Off 17.8
|15
|KiniksaPhr
|5.24
|—1.13
|Off 17.7
|16
|NatSecGrp
|10.83
|—2.17
|Off 16.7
|17
|PioneerPwr
|3.40
|— .67
|Off 16.5
|18
|BeyndMeat n
|109.99 —21.40 Off 16.3
|19
|Intrexon
|5.05
|— .97
|Off 16.1
|20
|CescaTher rsh
|5.46 —1.04
|Off 16.0
|21
|PDC Energy
|21.20
|—3.98
|Off 15.8
|22
|Okta Inc
|98.56 —17.68
|Off 15.2
|23
|BioXcelTher
|5.30 — .94
|Off 15.1
|24
|PAM Trnsp
|55.21
|—9.77
|Off 15.0
|25
|SmlDirClb n
|9.46
|—1.67
|Off 15.0
|—————————
View Comments