1MarinSoftwrs 3.45 +2.16 Up167.4
2Ever-Glory 2.74 +1.71 Up166.0
3KaixinAutoHl 4.95 +2.88 Up139.1
4SocketMobile 2.55 +1.17 Up 84.4
5DragVicIntrs 2.94 +1.31 Up 80.4
6DognssIntA 2.07 +.92 Up 80.0
7LiquidTech 4.55 +1.69 Up 58.9
8Astrotech 2.41 +.76 Up 46.1
9BioSpecifics 88.16 +27.14 Up 44.5
10SequentBrhrs 7.61 +2.33 Up 44.1
11KBSFashi 3.26 +.94 Up 40.5
12AlignTech 469.56+133.04 Up 39.5
13EstLabHld 24.63 +6.38 Up 35.0
14VOXXIntl 13.87 +3.48 Up 33.5
15ProDex 35.42 +8.39 Up 31.0
16TSRInch 6.91 +1.63 Up 30.9
17FstIntntBcp 22.64 +5.21 Up 29.9
18IkonicsCp 4.47 +1.03 Up 29.8
19CorsairGmn 24.67 +5.47 Up 28.5
20StrattecSec 28.76 +6.20 Up 27.5
21ProPhaseLab 8.93 +1.89 Up 26.8
22MarinPetTr 2.85 +.60 Up 26.7
23DaveBusters 20.45 +4.28 Up 26.5
24AvisBudget 40.38 +8.43 Up 26.4
25KodiakScih 96.63 +20.14 Up 26.3
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1BiondVaxPh 5.20 —35.77 Off 87.3
2CHFSolutrs 6.54 —35.76 Off 84.5
3WTChinaxState
59.32 —59.35 Off50.0
4iShSmCGrth 94.95 —94.66 Off 49.9
5BaudaxBion 1.46 —1.23 Off 45.7
6GlobusMarrs 7.50 —5.50 Off 42.3
7CybrOpt 26.25 —12.11 Off 31.6
8WestwatRs 3.99 —1.77 Off 30.7
9LimelightNet 4.20 —1.78 Off 29.8
10Adaptimmu 4.80 —1.51 Off 23.9
11TattooedAn 19.22 —5.91 Off 23.5
12BrainstormC 10.75 —3.11 Off 22.4
13eXpWorld 44.22 —12.75 Off 22.4
14LiminalBion 5.71 —1.64 Off 22.3
15DiamndPkun 20.45 —5.75 Off 21.9
16KaleidoBio 6.89 —1.91 Off 21.7
17CodiakBion 9.50 —2.60 Off 21.5
18FreightCarlf 1.88 .51 Off 21.3
19DiamondPk 18.21 —4.82 Off 20.9
20Velodynen 13.18 —3.32 Off 20.1
21AdamasPhrm 3.55 .89 Off 20.0
22LMPAuton 26.59 —6.42 Off 19.4
23Neovascg 2.03 .49 Off 19.4
24Annexonn 24.44 —5.88 Off 19.4
25RaptThera 33.01 —7.86 Off 19.2
