US-Apple-Books-Top-10

1. False Assurances by Christopher Rosow - 9781734714715 - (Quadrant Publishing LLC)

2. The Last Trial by Scott Turow - 9781538748084 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Camino Winds by John Grisham - 9780385545945 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner - 9781501133534 - (Atria Books)

5. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci - 9781538761502 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney - 9781984822192 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Wylde by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle - 9781984801265 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316494953 - (Little, Brown and Company)