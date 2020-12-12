States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says MATTHEW PERRONE, MIKE STOBBE and MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 2:17 p.m.
1 of6 The University of California, Davis Medical center is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The medical center is one of more than a half-dozen California health centers that are expected to receive the 327,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine soon after it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.
Written By
MATTHEW PERRONE, MIKE STOBBE and MARK SCOLFORO