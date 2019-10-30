US economy grows at modest 1.9% rate in third quarter

FILE - In this July 22, 2019, the container ship Kota Ekspres is unloaded at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest growth rate of 1.9% in the summer as consumer spending downshifted and businesses continued to trim their investments in response to trade war uncertainty and a weakening global economy.

The Commerce Department reported that the July-September performance for the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was just below the 2% rate of growth in the second quarter.

Economists had been forecasting a much bigger slowdown with fears GDP could slump to 1.4% or less given a number of headwinds.

Still, the GDP gain was far below the 3%-plus increases that President Donald Trump has set as a benchmark to demonstrate that his policies are succeeding in lifting the economy above the modest 2.2% growth of the Obama years.