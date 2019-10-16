Umpqua: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $84.5 million.

The bank, based in Portland, Oregon, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $373.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $317.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.2 million.

Umpqua shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.97, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

