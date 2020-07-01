UniFirst: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.12.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $445.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.3 million.

UniFirst shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

