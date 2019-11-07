Unique Fabricating: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The foam and rubber products maker posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.36. A year ago, they were trading at $7.65.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFAB