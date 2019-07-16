United: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $4.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.07 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.36 billion.

United expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $12 per share.

United shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $93.92, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

