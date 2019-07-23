United Community Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) _ United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Youngstown, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.7 million.

United Community Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.24, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCFC