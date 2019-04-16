United Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

The bank, based in Hartford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

United Financial shares have risen roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.94, a drop of nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBNK