Universal Corp.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $31.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.26 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $671.7 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.90, a rise of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV