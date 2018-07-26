Universal Truckload: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Truckload Services Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period.

Universal Truckload shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.55, a climb of 92 percent in the last 12 months.

