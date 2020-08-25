Urban Outfitters: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $34.4 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $803.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $679.9 million.

Urban Outfitters shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.80, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

