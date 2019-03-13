Vera Bradley: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) _ Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.8 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $416.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Vera Bradley said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $91 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $87.3 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 64 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $420 million to $440 million.

Vera Bradley shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11 percent in the last 12 months.

