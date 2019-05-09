Verastem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $4.23.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTM