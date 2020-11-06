ViacomCBS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $615 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period.

ViacomCBS shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

