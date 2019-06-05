Volt Information: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The staffing services provider posted revenue of $252.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.26. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

