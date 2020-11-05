Vulcan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $199.8 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Vulcan shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7%. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC