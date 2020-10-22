W.W. Grainger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $240 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.97 billion.

W.W. Grainger shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 6%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

