WEC Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $420.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period.

WEC Energy shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. The stock has climbed 23 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC