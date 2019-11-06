WEC Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $234.3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.51 to $3.53 per share.

WEC Energy shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC