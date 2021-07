DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.