Walmart same store sales growth continues
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is posting another quarter of same-stores sales growth and profits topped Wall Street expectations.
The company on Thursday reported first quarter net income of $3.84 billion, or $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share. That beat per-share earnings projections by 11 cents, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
The world's largest retailer had revenue of $123.93 billion, missing forecasts for $125.33 billion.
Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, stuck to its outlook for the year.
