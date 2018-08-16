Walmart and Symantec jump; JC Penney tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Walmart Inc., up $8.42 to $98.64
The retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter and said its online sales grew at a faster pace.
J.C. Penney Co., down 65 cents to $1.76
The department store cut its forecasts after it took a bigger loss and reported weaker sales than analysts expected.
Symantec Corp., up 86 cents to $19.41
Activist investment firm Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the software company.
Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.30 to $45.16
The technology company topped Wall Street's estimates in its fourth quarter and gave strong forecasts for the current period.
Best Buy Co., up 53 cents to $76.91
The electronics retailer agreed to buy GreatCall, a company that makes emergency response devices for the elderly, for $800 million.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.64 to $21.11
The Food and Drug Administration approved the company's generic version of EpiPen.
SpartanNash Co., down $4.28 to $19.52
The grocery distributor lowered its annual profit forecast.
Albemarle Corp., up $1.52 to $97.06
Basic materials makers recovered some of their recent losses as metals prices rose.