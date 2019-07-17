Washington Federal: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $135.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.2 million.

Washington Federal shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD