Washington Prime Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $70.1 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $5.2 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period.

Washington Prime Group expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.16 to $1.24 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.55. A year ago, they were trading at $5.94.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPG