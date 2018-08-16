Weak economic growth likely in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy is expected to continue growing slowly in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but the ongoing trade disputes remain a concern.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says grain prices have fallen even lower since the trade disputes erupted.

The overall economic index for the region increased slightly to 54.8 in August from July's 53.8.

That score still suggests growth because it is above 50, while any score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

The bankers remain concerned about the economy. The confidence index remained in negative territory but climbed to 46.5 in August from July's 42.7.