Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Apr. 2-Apr. 6.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Bank of The Ozarks .195 from .19

Investar Holding .035 from .0315

TJX Cos .39 from .3125

Unifirst .1125 from .0375

Utd Security Bancshares .09 from .07

Watsco 1.45 from 1.25

Watsco Cl B 1.45 from 1.25

Special Dividends

Warrior Met Coal 6.5286

g- CANADIAN FUNDS

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Check-Cap 1 for 12 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Almost Family Inc - LHC Group Inc (850M)

CSRA Inc - General Dynamics Corp (9.6B)

Callidus Software Inc - SAP America (2.4B)

Clifton Bancorp Inc (480M)

Fogo De Chao Inc - Rhone Capital (560M)

MainSource Financial Group Inc - First Financial Group (1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd ADS

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd

Spotify Technology SA

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Celadon Group Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

Key Technology Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Broadcom Ltd to Broadcom Inc

Discovery Communications Inc series A to Discovery Inc series A

Discovery Communications Inc series B to Discovery Inc series B

Discovery Communications Inc series C to Discovery Inc series C