Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
Updated 3:05 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Apr. 23-Apr. 27.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Ameriprise Financial .90 from .83
Avery Dennison .52 from .45
Bank of Marin Bancorp .31 from .29
Brookline Bancorp .10 from .09
Cass Information Systems .26 from .24
Cheniere Energy Partners .55 from .50
Chicos Fas Inc .085 from .0825
Columbia Banking System .26 from .22
Community West Bancshares .05 .04
Cullen/Frost Bankers .67 from .57
Delek Logistics .75 from .725
Eog Resources .185 from .1675
Energy Transfer Partners .565 from .305
Federated Investors .27 from .25
First Cash Inc .22 from .20
First Financial Northwest .08 from .07
Franklin Electric .12 from .1075
Idex Corp .43 from .37
Lazard Ltd .44 from .41
Legg Mason .34 from .28
MBT Financial Corp .07 from .06
Magellan Midstr Part .9375 from .92
Nielsen Holdings .35 from .34
Noble Energy .11 from .10
Opus Bank .11 from .10
Owens Realty Mortgage .20 from .10
PB Bancorp .06 from .05
Patterson-UTI Energy .04 from .02
Paychex Inc .56 from .50
Portland General Electric .3625 from .34
Sandy Spring Bancorp .28 from .26
Shell Midstream Partners .348 from .333
Sound Financial Bancorp .14 from .12
Southside Bancshares .30 from .28
Spirit Aerosystems .12 from .10
Sprague Resources .6525 from .6375
USD Partners LP .3525 from .35
Unity Bancorp .07 from .06
WSFS Financial .11 from .09
Webster Financial .33 from .26
West Bancorp .20 from .18
Williams Partners .614 from .60
Winmark Corp .15 from .11
Xilinx Inc .36 from .35
Yum Brands .36 from .30
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares .05
Park National .25
Timberland Bancorp .10
WVS Financial .04
g- CANADIAN FUNDS
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Atossa Genetics 1 for 12 reverse split
China Lodging Group ADR 4 for 1 split
Pharma Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Bear State Financial Inc - Arvest Bank (390M)
Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc - General Mills Inc (8B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
GraphTech International Ltd
Pivotal Software Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
DocuSign Inc
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc
Goosehead Insurance Inc Cl A
nLIGHT Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
PolyPid Ltd
Westmoreland Coal Company
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc to Braemar Hotels & Resorst Inc