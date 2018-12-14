Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 14-Dec. 10.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
AES .1365 from .13
AT&T Inc .51 from .50
Amgen 1.45 from 1.32
Bristol-Myers .41 from .40
CenterPoint Energy .2875 from .2775
CH Robinson Wrldwd .50 from .46
CoreSite Realty 1.10 from 1.03
CubeSmart .32 from .30
Douglas Emmett .26 from .25
Eastman Chemical .62 from .56
Edison Intl .6125 from .605
Ensign Group Inc .0475 from .045
Erie Indemnity Cl A .90 from .84
Exantas Capital .175 from .15
Graco Inc .16 from .1325
Guaranty Bancshares .17 from .15
Hanover Insurance Grp .60 from .54
Hillenbrand .21 from .2075
Hooker Furniture .15 from .14
J&J Snack Foods .50 from .45
Marriott Vacations .45 from .40
National Research .19 from .17
Owens Corning .22 from .21
PNM Resources .29 from .265
Park Hotels & Resorts 1.00 from .43
Saul Centers .53 from .52
State Street Corp .47 from .42
Ventas .7925 from .79
Winnebago .11 from .10
Zoetis Inc .164 from .126
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Communications Systems .02 from .04
General Electric .01
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Arcosa .05
Quanta Services .04
Retail Value 1.30
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Millendo Therapeutics 1 for 15 reverse split
Platinum Group Metals 1 for 10 reverse split
Rollins Inc 3 for 2 split
Spirit Realty Cap 1 for 5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Forest City Realty Tr (1.4B)
Oclaro Inc - Lumentum Holdings (1.8B)
Sonic Corp - Inspire Brands (2.3B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Navios Maritime Containers LP
Suzano Papele Celulose SA
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
360 Finance Inc ADS
Legacy Housing Corp
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Deutsche Multi-Mkt Inco Tr
Deutsche Strat Income Tr
Latin American Discovery Fd
Parker Drilling Company
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Cathay General Bancorp warrants
Newell Brands Inc
Radisys Corp
Signature Bank warrant
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
OvaScience Inc to Millendo Therapeutics