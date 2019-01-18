Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 14-Jan. 18.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alliant Energy .355 from .335
Ally Financial .17 from .15
Antero Midstream GP .164 from .144
BlackRock 3.30 from 3.13
Bluegreen Vacations .17 from .15
Citizens Financial Group .32 from .27
EnLink Midstream .275 from .271
Enterprise Bancorp .16 from .145
Enterprise Prdts Partners .435 from .4325
FB Financial .08 from .06
Fastenal Co .43 from .40
First Busey .21 from .20
First Community .11 from .10
Genesis Energy .55 from .54
Jacobs Engineering Grp .17 from .15
Kaiser Aluminum .60 from .55
Mesabi Trust 1.39 from .94
ONE Gas .50 from .46
Oneok Inc .86 from .855
Realty Income .2255 from .221
STAG Industrial .119 from .118
SYNNEX .375 from .35
Sierra Bancorp .18 from .16
Tallgrass Energy .52 from .51
Union Bankshares .31 from .30
Vornado Realty Tr .66 from .63
Washington Rederal .20 from .18
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Owens-Illinois .05
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Bio-Path Holdings 1 for 20 reverse split
China Bat Group Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
Scorpio Tankers 1 for 10 reverse split
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Apptio Inc Cl A
Imperva Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
China Commercial Credit Inc to China Bat Group Inc