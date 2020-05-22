Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May. 18-May. 22.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

American Tower REIT 1.10 from 1.08

Blackrock Inc 3.63 from 3.30

Clorox 1.11 from 1.06

Educational Development .06 from .05

Equitable Holdings .17 from .15

Flowers Foods Inc .20 from .19

Northrop Grumman Corp 1.45 from 1.32

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Elmira Savings Bank .15 from .23

Halliburton Co .045 from .18

Haverty Furniture Cos .15 from .20

Old Dominion Freight Line .15 from .23

Pennsylvania Real Estate .02 from 1.32

VEREIT .077 from .1375

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Mercury Fintech Holdings 1 for 2 reverse split

Rand Capital 1 for 9 reverse split

RumbleOn Inc Cl B 1 for 20 reverse split

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Brighthouse Financial Inc 6.75pc pfd B

Inari Medical Inc (IPO)

Liberty Media Corp rights

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Penny, JC Co Inc (to OTC)

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Atlantica Yield plc to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure