Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Oct. 12-Oct. 16
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
A.O. Smith Corp .26 from .24
Century Bancorp Cl A .16 from .14
Cummins 1.35 from 1.31
Gladstone Land .045 from
KB Home .15 from .09
Northwest Natural .48 from .4775
Thor Industries .41 from .40
Williams-Sonoma Inc DE .53 from .48
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
CHF Solutions Inc 1 for 30 reverse split
The9 Limited ADS 1 for 10 reverse split
Rush Enterprises A & B 3 for 2 split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Akcea Therapeutics - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (500M)
Aimmune Therapeutics - Nestle Health Science ($2.6B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
iHuman Corp
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Aligos Therapeutics inc
Array Technologies Inc
Eargo Inc
Eastern Bankshares Inc
Inhi Corp (from NYSE)
Opthea Limited ADS
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc
Spinal Elements Holdings Inc
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc
Turmeric Acquisition Corp unit
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Garrett Motion Inc
Inphi Corp
Kadmon Holdings Inc
Mallinckrodt plc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
China Ceramics Co Ltd to Antelope Enterprise Hldgs Ltd
Churchill Capital II to MultiPlan Corp
Golden Bull Ltd to Bit Digital Inc
Insurance Acquisition Corp to Shift Technologies Inc
Insurance Acquisition Corp warrants to Shift Tech warrants
Service Master Global Holdings to Terminix Global Holdings
Software Acquisition Group Cl A to CuriosityStream Inc