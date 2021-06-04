Skip to main content
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 1-Jun. 4.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alexandria Real Estate 1.12 from 1.09

American Tower REIT 1.27 from 1.24

Dentsply Sirona .11 from .10

Donaldson Co .22 from .21

Flowers Foods .21 from .20

Hamilton Lane Cl A .35 from .3125

Lowe's Cos .80 from .60

Natl Storage Affiliates .38 from 35

Retail Prop of America .075 from .07

Saratoga Investment .44 from .43

Unity Bancorp .09 from .08

Universal Corp .78 from .77

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Cracker Barrel 1.00 from 1.30

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

American Financial Group 14.00

Gladstone Investment .06

Golden Ocean Group .25

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

PDC Energy .12

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Neogen 2 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Cantel Medical Corp - Steris plc (4.6B)

CoreLogi Inc - Stone Point Capital (6B)

Protective Insurance Corp A B - Progressive Corp (338M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

DLocal Limited Cl A

SoFI Technologies

Weatherford International plc