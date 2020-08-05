Wendy's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.6 million.

Wendy's shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN