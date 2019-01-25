Western Digital, Starbucks rise while AbbVie, Intel drop
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Western Digital Corp., up $3.02 to $43.16
The hard-drive maker reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and an upbeat forecast.
Intel Corp., down $2.72 to $47.04
The world's largest chipmaker reported disappointing quarterly financial results.
AbbVie Inc., down $5.34 to $80.54
The drugmaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results as sales of its key drug Humira disappointed analysts.
Starbucks Corp., up $2.35 to $67.09
The coffee-chain operator reported better-than-expected quarterly results with a key boost from holiday sales.
ETrade Financial Corp., down $1.71 to $47.77
The online stock broker reported weaker-than-expected revenue during the fourth quarter.
ResMed Inc., down $22.74 to $94.56
The medical products maker reported mixed quarterly financial results, with revenue falling short of expectations.
Caterpillar Inc., up $4.13 to $136.86
Optimism over economic growth sent industrial and energy company stocks higher.
NextEra Energy Inc., down $6.08 to $174.20
The utility company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.