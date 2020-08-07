Willdan: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period.

Willdan shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

