Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $35.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares have fallen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.03, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM