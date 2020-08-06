Wix.com: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $236.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $247 million to $250 million.

Wix.com shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

