Wix.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $254.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $266 million to $271 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $972 million to $977 million.

Wix.com shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX