Woodward: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) _ Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $57.2 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $531.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240.4 million, or $3.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

Woodward shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.03, a decrease of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

