XCel Brands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $127,000.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.

